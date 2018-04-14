Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GLASSPORT (KDKA) — Orange cones and caution tape line Oregon Street in Glassport, where the road is crumbling down the steep hillside and threatening dozens of homes below.

The road drops off into crumbled pieces of concrete, and the steep hillside below is filled with dozens of homes in the danger zone.

The Glassport mayor and police knocked on doors all Saturday morning, handing out letters to residents that advised them to evacuate.

Some residents refused to leave, but others began packing up valuables and getting them out of dodge.

Mayor Keith DiMarco is staying ahead of the problem in light of the heavy rainfall expected this week.

“They’ll be out drilling to try to figure out what this is happening,” DiMarco said.