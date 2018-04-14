Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND (KDKA) — Activists called for more government funding for science education and research at the March for Science in Oakland on Saturday.

They claim the Trump administration isn’t standing up for science.

“We have no science positions covered, appointed in the federal government right now, and that’s a real loss because the people making the decisions don’t actually have the credibility to make these decisions,” march organizer Beth Shaaban said.

Last April, thousands of people attended March for Science events around the world. A crowd of 3,000 attended Pittsburgh’s 2017 march.