LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Local TV, March For Science, Oakland

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND (KDKA) — Activists called for more government funding for science education and research at the March for Science in Oakland on Saturday.

They claim the Trump administration isn’t standing up for science.

march for science oakland 2018 Activists Call For More Government Funding At Oakland March For Science

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

“We have no science positions covered, appointed in the federal government right now, and that’s a real loss because the people making the decisions don’t actually have the credibility to make these decisions,” march organizer Beth Shaaban said.

Last April, thousands of people attended March for Science events around the world. A crowd of 3,000 attended Pittsburgh’s 2017 march.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch