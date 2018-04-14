LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Philadelphia, Starbucks

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Department says an internal investigation is underway following the arrest of two people at a Starbucks this week.

CBS Philadelphia reports it happened on Thursday at a Starbucks located on 18th and Spruce.

“What did they do?” one man can be heard saying in a video captured by Melissa DePino.

“They didn’t do anything, I saw the entire thing,” another person said.

Video shows multiple officers arresting two men inside the Starbucks. Police have not said why they were arrested.

According to DePino, “they were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing.”

Starbucks tweeted to users who have been sharing the arrest video, saying they were aware of the incident.

“We’re aware of the incident on Thursday in a Philadelphia store with 2 guests and law enforcement, resulting in their removal. We’re reviewing the incident with our partners, law enforcement and customers to determine what took place and led to this unfortunate result,” said Starbucks in a tweet.

Police could not provide further information Friday night, only saying they will comment once they have all the facts.

“The entire incident, including the actions of the responding officers, is under internal investigation. Once we gather all the facts, we will comment further,” said police in a statement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch