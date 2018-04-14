LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of millions of eggs are being recalled over a possible salmonella contamination.

The FDA reports that Rose Acre Farms is recalling more than 200 million eggs that were sold in multiple states, including Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The eggs were sold through retail stores and to restaurants via direct delivery.

According to the FDA, 22 illnesses related to the recalled eggs have been reported so far.

Click here to find a full list of the recalled products and carton UPCs.

Anyone who bought eggs affected by this recall should return them for a full refund.

