COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was honored at the Ohio State football spring game Saturday afternoon.

Shazier, a former Buckeyes football star, was one of two honorary captains at the game.

He drove around the field in a golf cart, and he was able to stand on his own to wave at the crowd and pose for pictures with Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, the other honorary captain at the game.

Shazier just made an appearance at the first Penguins playoff game Wednesday night, where he stood to lead fans in a “Let’s go Pens” chant and towel wave.

Shazier has been recovering from a spinal injury he suffered during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December.

In early February, it was reported that he was making progress and “engaging in a regular walking routine,” but still needed a walker or help from other people to support him while he’s walking. He has been seen in a wheelchair at events over the past few months.

ryan shazier ben roethlisberger

(Photo Credit: Ryan Shazier/Instagram)

He told KDKA-TV last month that he’s getting better every day and is keeping a positive attitude during his recovery.

“I know some days are harder than others, but it’s not a sprint. It’s a marathon, and you just gotta continue to push,” Shazier said.

Shazier says he eventually wants to return to playing football, but he will not be playing in the 2018 season. He continues to work with the Steelers in other ways, however. He was one of the team’s scouts at Pitt’s pro day in March.

