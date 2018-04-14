Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PRESIDENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A number of campers at a Venango County campground were ransacked this month.

State police say an unknown suspect or suspects burglarized about 21 separate campers at the Kibbe’s Island Campground in President Township sometime between April 3 and April 13.

According to police, windows were smashed, screens were cut and doors were damaged. The campers were all ransacked.

It’s unclear at this point what all was stolen because some camper owners weren’t at the campground at the time. Police do know that a BB gun and liquor were stolen.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (814) 676-6596.