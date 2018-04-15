Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of walkers wearing orange flooded Point State Park on Sunday morning in support of multiple sclerosis research.

MS is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that affects the brain and spinal cord.

“About 4,000 people came out to walk, to raise funds, to support MS research and life-changing services for people with MS,” Anne Mageras, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Western PA Chapter President, said. “There are 300 walks throughout the country and at this walk today, we hope to raise about $400,000.”

As in years past, KDKA-TV’s Ken Rice emceed the event and spoke about the importance of funding for MS research.

“Every year, more than 180,000 people get what they need by connecting to a society MS navigator,” he said.

Many MS patients were among the walkers, including Susan Niedemeyer, of Brentwood.

“I look forward to it every year. We’ve been doing it for three, four years,” she said. “I’ve only been diagnosed four years, so every year we’ve been coming since I got diagnosed with it.”

“Rain or shine, we’re looking forward to it,” Mageras said, “and we’ll be here every year until we find a cure for this disease.”

For more information on MS and upcoming MS Society events in our area, visit nationalmssociety.org/pax.