HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (KDKA) — One year ago, on April 15, 2017, people all around the world watched as April the Giraffe gave birth to her fourth calf.

Animal Adventure Park in New York set up a live streaming camera in April the Giraffe’s enclosure in February 2017 as she prepared to give birth. Over the months, millions of people watched the stream, waiting for the arrival of the calf.

The park celebrated calf Tajiri’s birthday Sunday with a special party in the giraffe family’s enclosure.

tajiri april the giraffe April The Giraffes Calf Tajiri Celebrates 1st Birthday

(Photo Credit: Facebook/Animal Adventure Park)

People could be seen setting up decorations and gathering outside the giraffes’ pen while the curious giraffes kept an eye on their visitors.

Employees then set out some food for Tajiri next to a banner that read “Happy 1st Birthday Tajiri” and led parents April and Oliver outside so Tajiri wouldn’t have to share his birthday snacks.

Tajiri did some laps around the room and even sniffed at his birthday banner before he started to snack on his treats.

You can watch Tajiri’s birthday celebration on YouTube here.

