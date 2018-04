Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONROLEVILLE (KDKA) — Tracy and Lenny Bulgarelli met five-years-ago at Steel City Con in Monroeville.

When it was time to pick a wedding venue, they decided to choose the place where it all started, the Steel City Con.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years,” said Lenny Bulgarelli. “With us meeting here, and all my friends coming here, this is the place to be.”

“This is family for us,” Tracy Bulgarelli said.