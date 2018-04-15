LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another round of rain is on the way Sunday afternoon, which means more flooding and landslide concerns.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for southwestern Pennsylvania, along with parts of eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia.

Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties all fall under the watch, as do the Fayette Ridges and Westmoreland Ridges.

The watch is in effect until late Sunday night.

The NWS expects one to two inches of rainfall with the heaviest rain expected Sunday evening.

In addition to flash flooding concerns, the rain is also causing the return of landslide concerns.

The City of Pittsburgh shut down Forward Avenue and Commercial Street in Squirrel Hill and Swisshelm Park as a preemptive measure Sunday afternoon.

The roads will remain closed through Monday, but the City says a single inbound lane will be reopened as soon as possible after the rain passes.

Some residents in Glassport were advised to evacuate Saturday because of a crumbling road that officials are afraid could turn into a landslide.

