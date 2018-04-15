Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle is recalling dozens of ready-to-eat food items prepared with romaine lettuce because of national E.coli concerns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked multiple cases of E. coli illness to romaine lettuce grown in Arizona.

As a result, Giant Eagle is recalling a number of salads, sandwiches and wraps from its Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations.

Giant Eagle says they have not received any reports of illness related to this recall, and the items are being recalled as a precaution.

The ready-to-eat products were packaged between April 9 and April 13 and were sold in catering, restaurant and salad bar areas of their stores. All products were packaged in clear plastic containers.

The full list of recalled products is as follows:

Customers who purchased a recalled product should throw it away or return it. To get a refund, customers can bring their receipt in to a store.

For more information, customers can contact Giant Eagle Customer Care online at GiantEagle.com/contact or by phone at 1-800-553-2324.