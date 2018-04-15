Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ray Linsenmayer, who was challenging Congressman Conor Lamb in the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s new 17th congressional district, is suspending his campaign.

Linsenmayer made an appearance at Lamb’s campaign headquarters in Carnegie on Sunday to announce his decision.

“Conor Lamb has always shown himself to be a man of strong character and leadership, and has proven he can withstand any attacks the GOP throws at him,” Linsenmayer said. “While Rep. Lamb and I differ on some issues, we won’t make progress on any of them without defeating Keith Rothfus and bringing new leadership to Congress.”

Volunteers from both Linsenmayer and Lamb’s campaigns were there when Linsemayer made his announcement.

Linsenmayer encouraged his supporters to unite to help reelect Lamb. Lamb thanked Linsenmayer for his support and said he was looking forward to working with him to strengthen the Democratic Party.

Lamb is expected to face Republican Congressman Keith Rothfus in November.