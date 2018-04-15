LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Riverhounds continued their unbeaten start to the season, defeating the Ottawa Fury 1-0 Saturday night at Highmark Stadium to improve the teams’ record to 2-0-2.

Hounds defender Tobi Adewole scored his first professional goal late in the second half to break the deadlock between the two teams and earn Pittsburgh’s second straight victory.

Adewole deflected a cross from midfielder Kevin Kerr past Ottawa goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau after defender Ray Lee had carried the ball in to the Ottawa half down the left flank.

Hounds goalkeeper Dan Lynd kept the teams’ shutout streak going past 360 minutes as Pittsburgh is the only team in the USL not to have yielded a goal in 2018.

Lynd did not have to make many saves but he did come up very big in the final moments of the game, making a tremendous leaping save to deflect a long range rocket shot just over the crossbar to preserve the victory.

New Hounds coach Bob Lilley had a reputation as a defensive guru in this league before coming to Pittsburgh and he is proving that true through the first four games of the season.

The Hounds travel to Cincinnati next Saturday for a match that can be seen on Pittsburgh’s CW at 7 p.m.

