Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Before you eat any more eggs in your fridge, check the carton first!

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Rose Acre Farms in Indiana is voluntarily recalling 206,749,248 eggs because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

“I do want to say that by and large most people who get Salmonella do OK. It’s really the rare scenarios where a person becomes really ill from this,” Dr. Karen Hacker, Director of the Allegheny County Health Department, said.

According to the FDA, the eggs were distributed from a farm in North Carolina and reached consumers in nine states: Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

“We’re particularly concerned usually about small children and also about elderly individuals or people who have other conditions, particularly if you are immune-suppressed,” Dr. Hacker said.

The brands involved include: Coburn Farms, Crystal Farms, Country Daybreak, Glenview, Nelms, Sunshine Farms, Waffle House chain, Food Lion, and Great Value, which is Walmart’s store brand.

“One of the ways to prevent these kinds of things is to cook eggs, poultry, those kinds of things sufficiently and to also clean surfaces with soap and water,” Dr. Hacker said.

So far, 22 people have gotten sick.

“It’s a combination of the diarrhea, the fever, nausea, and you can get some vomiting with it. The biggest risk is that you become dehydrated,” Dr. Hacker said.

The affected eggs are from plant number P-1065. They have a Julian date range of 011 through 102, which means January 11th through April 12th. Look for it printed on the carton. If yours are included, return them to the store for a full refund.

Click here to see the full list of eggs affected in the recall.