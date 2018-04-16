LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam targeting county residents, specifically those in the medical community.

The Sheriff’s Office says these calls appear to be originating from their headquarters, and even use the names of specific supervisors and deputies. A number of reports came in on Monday.

Once they get someone on the phone, officials say the caller tells the victim that they have an outstanding issue, like jury duty or an unpaid summons, and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

The caller then asks the victim to send either money orders or gift cards in order to resolve the situation.

The Sheriff’s Office says if you get a call like this, “do not provide any funding to the caller.” They say if the office was actually contacting you, they would not ask for money or a payment of any kind.

Authorities are investigating these calls.

If think you may be the victim of one of these calls, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 412-350-4714.

