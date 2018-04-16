Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the country’s most popular furniture and home goods chains is coming to the Pittsburgh market, and they’re looking for people to staff their first local store.

People may know Ashley HomeStore from their advertising on cable channels like HGTV. Up until now, local customers were only able to buy online. That will soon change when the company opens a 60,000-square-foot showroom currently under construction in Ross Towne Center, on McKnight Road across from Ross Park Mall in Ross Township.

Matt Schultz is part of the family that owns and operates the chain, which is the number-one furniture retailer in the United States. Schultz said in a press release that the family, which has been in the furniture business for 78 years, is excited to expand here.

“We have been delivering to the Pittsburgh market with online sales for the past two years and are excited to soon open our first physical store in the North Hills,” said Schultz in a press release.

The company says, once it opens, the store will be the largest furniture store in the northern Pittsburgh suburbs.

The company expects to need at least 50 people to staff the new store. They’re holding a hiring event on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hampton Inn at 4574 McKnight Road, where there will be on-the-spot interviews for sales people, office support and delivery drivers.

You can see a full list of all available positions online at YourAshley.com.

