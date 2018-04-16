LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
Andrea Constand, Bill Cosby, Pennsylvania

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Bill Cosby‘s chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian’s lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.

Andrea Constand faces more defense questions on Monday, and Cosby lawyer Tom Mesereau is scouring a binder full of her police statements and prior testimony for inconsistencies.

During cross examination Friday, the trial lawyer had Constand flustered with questions about whether she’d ever said she was affectionate toward Cosby. Another line of attack centered on her involvement in a Ponzi scheme.

Mesereau opened the sex assault retrial last week with a blistering attack on Constand, telling jurors the evidence will show she’s nothing more than a con artist.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

