Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was thrown from his vehicle and killed after he hit a deer in Fayette County early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. on Mill Run Road in Springfield Township.

State police say 28-year-old Paul Cole, of Mill Run, Pa., was driving near the entrance to the Yogi Bear Campground when he hit a deer in the road.

After hitting the deer, Cole was thrown from the vehicle as it overturned.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say Cole was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.