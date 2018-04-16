LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
Filed Under:James Harrison, Local TV, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison has announced he will retire from the NFL.

Harrison announced his decision on Instagram Monday morning.

“I’ve missed way too much for way too long…and I’m done. Many thanks to my family, coaches, the fans, and everyone who played a role in my football life.”

In December, Harrison joined the New England Patriots after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harrison helped the Patriots reach the Super Bowl, where they ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Comments
  1. Frank J Tomasic says:
    April 16, 2018 at 8:48 AM

    glad you were here while you were….not glad you wasted your last season with the cheaters….

