Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison has announced he will retire from the NFL.
Harrison announced his decision on Instagram Monday morning.
“I’ve missed way too much for way too long…and I’m done. Many thanks to my family, coaches, the fans, and everyone who played a role in my football life.”
In December, Harrison joined the New England Patriots after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Harrison helped the Patriots reach the Super Bowl, where they ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
glad you were here while you were….not glad you wasted your last season with the cheaters….