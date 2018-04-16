Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JEANNETTE (KDKA) – Emergency officials in Westmoreland County are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman with dementia.

The Jeannette Fire Department confirmed crews are searching for a woman that left her home in the 300 block of Harrison Avenue on Monday.

Family members said 84-year-old Opal Nave has dementia and was last seen walking along Route 130 toward the Jeannette Dairy Queen.

The Jeannette police chief says Nave was last seen around 8 a.m., wearing a light blue nightgown. She was walking with a cane. Family members said Nave is not wearing shoes.

Police, firefighters and the Greensburg bloodhound team are all out searching for her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

