Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parkers who left their vehicles at the Mon Wharf on Monday are being asked to find somewhere else to park.

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh says vehicles must be moved from the Mon Wharf by 3 p.m. Drivers are asked to use the two side ramps at the bottom of the entrance ramp to exit.

If vehicles are not moved by 3 p.m., they may be towed to higher ground.

Updated weather advisories predict that there could be flooding on the Ohio River on Monday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the Ohio River was at 17.2 feet at 11 a.m. The flood stage is 25 feet.

Because of flooding concerns, the Mon Wharf will be closed on Tuesday and remain closed until further notice.