By John Shumway
OBSERVATORY HILL (KDKA) — The long-awaited switchover of traffic on the Parkway North is now in place and drivers are feeling some growing pains.

The new configuration is needed so crews can rebuild the northbound lanes of the Parkway between now and Thanksgiving. On Monday, traffic was slower than normal during both the morning and afternoon rush hours.

Drivers approaching McKnight Road have the choice of exiting or diverting into the HOV lanes for a continued ride towards I-79.

traffic shift into hov lanes graphic Traffic Slow Going As Parkway North Drivers Learn To Navigate Switchover

Credit: PennDOT

The next decision point is proving to be a bit more challenging as drivers try to decide whether they want to use the left-hand express lane or stay to the right so they’ll have access to all the exits.

Drivers complained the signs are confusing and more than one was reverting to a last-minute lane change at the split.

southern crossover perrysville interchange graphic Traffic Slow Going As Parkway North Drivers Learn To Navigate Switchover

Credit: PennDOT

PennDOT’s District 11 traffic unit is monitoring the situation to see what, if any, signage or lane improvements can be made.

An electronic sign was brought in late Monday and stationed next to the now closed Perrysville Avenue exit, indicating in bright letters which lane is for which direction of travel.

PennDOT expects drivers will grow accustomed to the new traffic pattern within a week and settle into a routine until the restriction is lifted in August.

