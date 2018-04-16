LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers who use Lyft to get around the city are some of the most generous tippers in the country.

Lyft says Pittsburgh is one of the top 10 regions where Lyft drivers earn the highest average tips. The highest tip ever given to a Lyft driver in Pittsburgh was $275 — the fourth highest tip in the top regions.

lyft Pittsburgh Lyft Passengers Among Highest Tippers In Country

File photo (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Lyft)

Also on the list are Westchester County in New York, Dallas, Detroit, New York City, San Jose, Atlanta, Tampa and Minneapolis.

The highest tip on that list was given in New York City, where a generous passenger tipped their Lyft driver $1,000.

Lyft drivers across the United States and in Ontario, Canada, have earned more than $500 million in tips since 2012, and more than half of those tips were given in 2017 alone.

