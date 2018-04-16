Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GLASSPORT (KDKA) – Heavy rainfall poured down the hillside in Glassport Monday morning, only heightening residents’ concerns for a potential landslide.

Engineers told Mayor Keith DiMarco that a landslide is “extremely possible” due to the collapsing roads and soft ground.

David Palyo lives on Iowa Street, directly below the crumbling Oregon Street, and he’s taking action fast.

“I don’t know what to do,” said Palyo. “I just have this empty feeling in me right now – What do I do?”

Palyo’s one of dozens of homeowners left with a pit in their stomach. Will these sliding streets go over the edge and cause damage to the homes below?

“I bought a storage unit just so I could put my stuff somewhere really close to here to get it out of my house,” said Palyo.

Mayor DiMarco went around with police officers on Saturday morning, knocking on doors and passing out flyers.

The flyer from borough officials read:

“We are very concerned about a potential landslide in this area. The weather and underground water have loosened the dirt on this hill. The borough recommends evacuation as we are concerned for our resident’s safety. Our engineers will be watching this potential slide and the borough will keep you informed as we receive information from our engineers.”

Mayor DiMarco said the problem is only getting worse.

“It sank probably about a foot or more over the last week and a half to a week and it actually is lower than it was last week already,” said Mayor DiMarco. “All the trees leading down from there are leaning forward.”

Engineers plan to begin drilling as soon as possible, but were not out in the neighborhood on Monday morning.

Mayor DiMarco said he will keep the community posted as to their progress in assessing the cause of the slide.

In terms of who will pay to fix the slide, DiMarco said it depends.

“Right now, we’re waiting to see what the drilling comes back with. If it ends up being mine water, the Bureau of Mines will be responsible for correcting that issue– if it’s not, we’re going to have to look for help from the state,” DiMarco said.