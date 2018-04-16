Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s almost time for the annual Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival. This year marks the 59th year for the event.

“Art is a gift that everyone deserves to receive,” says Joseph B. Smith, Senior Vice President of Dollar Bank.

This year’s festival will feature public art installations, including the work of Dee Briggs of Wilkinsburg. She has created a sculpture entitled “Six Plates for Annabelle and Maggie.” It will be on display at the Gateway T Station.

There will also be a special focus on African-American artists this year.

“Water Seed, a Billboard Top 40 recording artist, brings its creative take on R&B, future funk and soul to the Dollar Bank’s main stage as a music opener,” said Sarah Aziz, the Director of Festival Management, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “LoRen performs combination of soul hits and original music on the Stanwix Stage. Brandon-Ahmauri McClendon’s dance performance on Stanwix Street depicts his own life’s turmoil stemming from race, sexuality and politics.”

A few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced that Mavis Staples will be featured as this year’s headline performer. Staples was part of her family’s band, the Staple Singers, in the 1960s. She is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Attack Theatre will also appear on the Dollar Bank Main Stage. The act combines modern dance, original music and multi-media which results in a unique experience.

The Artist’s Market will be open again this year in Gateway Center.

“All of the galleries in the Cultural District will be open, featuring a variety of exhibitions all ten days,” Aziz said.

All the events are free and family friendly.

The artists say they’re excited to participate.

“I hope people who like my work,” says Darrin Milliner, an artist who specializes in computer graphics. “I’m excited to keep doing more work and keep putting more illustrations out there.”

Brett Kern is an artist who specializes in ceramics. He just moved to Pittsburgh from West Virginia.

“As a person who’s new to Pittsburgh, I love the city,” says Kern. “I’m having a lot of fun here, and there’s just so many opportunities for young artists in general… I can’t wait to be at the Three Rivers Arts Festival, and actually get to meet some of the people in this city.”

This year’s Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival runs from June 1 – 10.

For a full schedule of this year’s events, click here: traf.trustarts.org