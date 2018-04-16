LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
Law Named For Washington Co. Woman Killed By Estranged Husband
Filed Under:Domestic Abuse, Gov. Tom Wolf, Tierne Ewing, Tierne's Law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new Pennsylvania law is in place to help guide judges setting bail for defendants accused of domestic abuse.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday signed “Tierne’s Law,” letting county courts set guidelines for assessing whether a defendant in such cases poses a threat.

The state sentencing commission will develop model pretrial risk assessment standards.

The law also adds strangulation involving a family member or household member to the offenses for which an officer can arrest someone without a warrant.

Tierne Ewing, Kevin Ewing (Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

The law is named for Tierne Ewing, killed in Washington County in 2016 by her estranged husband after his release on charges he kidnapped and tortured her. He also shot himself to death.

Her family members sobbed as Wolf signed the legislation in the governor’s Capitol reception room.

