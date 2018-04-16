LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Keys To The Series | Amanda Kessel Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Heinz Field, Local TV, TopGolf

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — TopGolf will transform Heinz Field into a larger-than-life playground this summer.

The event is called TopGolf Crush, and has been set up at other stadiums including Safeco Field in Seattle.

Participants hit golf balls from the stands into “massive, glowing targets on the field.”

topgolf crush Heinz Field Teeing Up Unique Experience With TopGolf Crush

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The all-day festival features other games and activities, and concession stands will also be open.

TopGolf Crush will be set up at Heinz Field from June 7-10.

For more information on the event, and how to get tickets, visit this link on Heinz Field’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch