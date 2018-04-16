Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — TopGolf will transform Heinz Field into a larger-than-life playground this summer.

The event is called TopGolf Crush, and has been set up at other stadiums including Safeco Field in Seattle.

Participants hit golf balls from the stands into “massive, glowing targets on the field.”

The all-day festival features other games and activities, and concession stands will also be open.

TopGolf Crush will be set up at Heinz Field from June 7-10.

For more information on the event, and how to get tickets, visit this link on Heinz Field’s website.