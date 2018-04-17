WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A high school marching band from southwestern Pennsylvania is getting a big holiday season honor.

The Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band will appear in the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City in 2019.

The band is one of just nine selected to perform during the parade, and will represent Pennsylvania during the holiday festivities.

Representatives from the parade surprised the band members during an assembly on Tuesday.

Watch the full announcement to the students here:

They’ve been working with Franklin Regional High School band director Kevin Pollock to get the surprise ready for the kids.

During the assembly, Pollock was given the official 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade drum cover featuring the official parade logo.

Franklin Regional has appeared in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade twice before. They marched in the 2003 and 2009 parades.

