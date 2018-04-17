WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
CBS Local — If you were waiting until the last minute to pay your taxes and were depending on IRS.gov to make a payment from your checking account, there’s some bad news.

Right now the Direct Pay section of the Internal Revenue Service’s web site is not working. There’s just an advisory message that reads “This service is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

According to CBS News, IRS Acting Commissioner David Kautter acknowledged the issue in a House hearing. “We are working to resolve the issue and taxpayers should continue to file as they normally would,” he said.

Direct Pay is a service that lets taxpayers pay their estimated taxes directly via a bank account, free of charge. Paying with a credit card through the IRS’ site will cost around two percent of the payment amount, starting at $2.50. Other payment options include paying through a service like TurboTax or H&R Block.

