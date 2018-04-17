Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin stopped by PTL to make some delicious beer-inspired recipes!

Spring Beer Cocktail

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Makes: 1 ¼ cup

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: N/A

Ingredients:

4 leaves mint

1/2 cup orange

1oz lime juice

½ oz simple syrup or to taste

12 oz lager beer

Directions:

Bruise the mint and place in a large glass; add ice. Stir in the orange juice, lime juice and simple syrup. Pour in the beer and serve.

Beer Vinaigrette

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Makes: 1 ¼ cup

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: N/A

Ingredients:

½ cup lager beer

1 ½ tbsp shallot, minced

1 ½ tsp whole grain Dijon mustard

1 ½ tsp honey

½ cup Market District™ extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp lemon or orange zest (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Place the beer shallots, mustard and honey in a bowl; whisk until smooth. Add the olive oil in a drizzle while whisking constantly. Add the zest and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Chocolate Tiramisu

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 12

Prep Time: 8 ½ hours (including overnight chilling)

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 single layer 8”x8” chocolate cake (un-iced)

2 cups coffee porter

½ cup honey

Pinch ginger

5 large egg yolks

½ cup powder sugar

2 ½ cups mascarpone cheese

Pinch cinnamon

Cocoa powder

Directions:

In a saucepan, combine the stout, honey and ginger. Boil until reduced by half; let cool.

Meanwhile in a bowl, using a handheld mixer, beat the egg yolks and sugar until fluffy. Beat in the mascarpone cheese.

Slice the cake in half. Place on half of the cake in an 8”x8”. Brush the cake with half of the beer reduction. Spread ½ of the filling over the cake. Repeat the layering of cake, beer reduction and filling. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Before serving, mix the cinnamon and cocoa powder together and sift over top of the tiramisu and serve.