At Least 1 Person Has Died, Several Others Reportedly Injured
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The inbound lanes of the Parkway North were closed early Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

At least one person has died and several other people were reportedly injured.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. near the Bellevue/West View interchange. A tractor-trailer was involved, along with a number of other vehicles.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

State Police said the inbound lanes of the Parkway North were closed at the Camp Horne Road interchange.

It is unclear when the road will reopen at this time.

The crash comes just days after PennDOT established new traffic patterns for the latest phase of a major road project on the Parkway North. Inbound lanes were narrowed to 11 feet wide to make room for a crossover “express lane” for drivers heading northbound.

