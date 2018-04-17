Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The inbound lanes of the Parkway North were closed early Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

At least one person has died and several other people were reportedly injured.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. near the Bellevue/West View interchange. A tractor-trailer was involved, along with a number of other vehicles.

State Police said the inbound lanes of the Parkway North were closed at the Camp Horne Road interchange.

NOW: Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on the Parkway North inbound. 7 vehicles are involved, including an overturned tractor trailer. There are multiple injuries. The inbound lanes of the Parkway North are closed at Camp Horne Rd. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/F1GJvCE0pG — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) April 17, 2018

It is unclear when the road will reopen at this time.

The crash comes just days after PennDOT established new traffic patterns for the latest phase of a major road project on the Parkway North. Inbound lanes were narrowed to 11 feet wide to make room for a crossover “express lane” for drivers heading northbound.

