CYBERSPACE (AP) – Have you filed your taxes yet?

If you haven’t and are working yourself into a frenzy because you think you’re late, take heart. While the filing deadline usually is April 15, taxpayers catch a break this year.

Filers have until April 17 to get square with Uncle Sam without facing a penalty. Why is that? April 15 was a Sunday this year and April 16 was Emancipation Day, a holiday in Washington D.C.

If you can’t meet the tax deadline, you can file for a six-month extension with Form 4868 by April 17. While you will be able to get extra time to file, you still must pay at least 90% of what you owe to avoid a penalty.

If you don’t have the moneyto pay, you can apply for a free 120-day extension to pay the bill; use an IRS installment plan; or use a credit or debit card.