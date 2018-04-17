WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
By: Casey Shea
Filed Under:NHL, Patric Hornqvist, Pittsburgh Penguins, Shea-ved Ice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will be looking to take a stranglehold in their first round matchup with the Flyers on Wednesday, but they’ll be missing a key player.

Head coach Mike Sullivan announced Patric Hornqvist will miss Game 4 with an “upper-body injury.”

Hornqvist did not participate in the team’s practice in Cranberry on Tuesday.

He has one goal and two assists so far in the series.

Meanwhile, Kris Letang was also absent from practice, but Sullivan said it was just a maintenance day.

