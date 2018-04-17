Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will be looking to take a stranglehold in their first round matchup with the Flyers on Wednesday, but they’ll be missing a key player.

Head coach Mike Sullivan announced Patric Hornqvist will miss Game 4 with an “upper-body injury.”

Coach Sullivan: “Hornqvist’s not an easy guy to replace. He’s a unique player for us. He brings a lot. By committee, we’re going to have to pick up the pieces… We believe we have the personnel to do it. We have depth at the forward position.” — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 17, 2018

Hornqvist did not participate in the team’s practice in Cranberry on Tuesday.

He has one goal and two assists so far in the series.

Meanwhile, Kris Letang was also absent from practice, but Sullivan said it was just a maintenance day.

