EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PennDOT officials are expected to provide an update on their plans to rebuild Route 30 after a landslide caused a portion of the road to collapse.

PennDOT’s initial estimate of returning traffic to Route 30 is a cautious projection of two to three months, or mid- to late-summer.

However, it will cost millions of dollars to rebuild the hillside, restore Route 30, and relocate the residents whose homes were destroyed. The price tag is big enough that it may put the area into a level of losses from landslides since Feb. 15, which could qualify for federal disaster relief.

Gov. Tom Wolf visited the site last week.

“There are always financial constraints, but we’re not looking at that, we’re looking at what it takes to get it done,” he said.

PEMA Director Rick Flynn who accompanied the governor to the site added, “If we make a determination that we’re going to meet those [federal] thresholds, the governor will go ahead and send a letter to the president.”

Officials are expected to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to update the situation.

Meanwhile, crews are working to stabilize the hillside and make it safer, but they are no longer working around the clock.

