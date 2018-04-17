WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republican Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania says he’ll resign from Congress in the coming weeks, after the leader of an influential caucus of GOP moderates announced last year that he wouldn’t seek re-election.

The seven-term representative didn’t give a precise departure date in Tuesday’s statement. He said he’d made the decision after discussing it with his family and careful reflection.

Dent’s been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and polarization and dysfunction on Capitol Hill.

Gov. Tom Wolf will have 10 days from Dent’s resignation date to set a special election, which must be at least 60 days out.

Dent’s district was redrawn earlier this year under court order and it’s now considered a toss-up in November’s election. Republicans and Democrats are headed for contested primaries May 15 to replace Dent.

