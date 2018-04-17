Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Before last season, drafting a tight end might have been more of a priority. The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Vance McDonald before the first game and Jesse James has emerged as a fan favorite.

If you add Xavier Grimble to the mix, the Steelers have a pretty good core.

Ever since Heath Miller retired, Ben Roethlisberger has been looking his next reliable tight end. When McDonald was healthy, he wasn’t consistent. And no offense to James, he’s just not Miller.

So, the Steelers have been keeping tabs on a couple tight ends that could go high in the draft, including another Penn State guy.

Mike Gesicki, who is good friends with James, has been flying up draft boards since his impressive NFL Combine performance. Some projections now have Gesicki as a first rounder, which would eliminate the Steelers.

So, Gesicki might not be there when the Steelers are thinking about a tight end.

The Steelers also talked to another highly rated tight end, San Diego State’s Dallas Goedert.

Both Gesicki and Goedert are projected to be gone by Saturday. Despite talking to both, I don’t think it will be the Steelers taking either one.