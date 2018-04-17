NEW YORK (CBS) — A sketch of the man Stormy Daniels says threatened her lit up Twitter on Tuesday, with many seeing a resemblance to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Daniels appeared on ABC’s “The View” Tuesday morning with lawyer Michael Avenatti. They released a sketch of the man Daniels says approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 while she was carrying her infant daughter, and told her “not to go to police and leave Mr. Trump alone.” Daniels said the encounter happened after she had agreed to give a magazine her story about the alleged affair with Donald Trump.

Almost immediately, social media began comparing the sketch to Brady and the longer hairstyle he had at the time.

Uh is it just me or does he kind of look like Tom Brady? 🤔 https://t.co/cIgpAbGcql — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 17, 2018

Like… don’t even try to tell me that’s not Tom Brady in Stormy’s sketch 😂 pic.twitter.com/3cqV0pu5AW — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 17, 2018

For those with any legitimate suspicions about Tom Brady considering he’s a former friend of the president, the description provided on the sketch seems to rule him out. Daniels remembers the man being between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet, while Brady is 6 feet, 4 inches tall.

There’s been no comment yet from Brady.