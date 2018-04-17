WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Border Wall, Donald Trump, Gov. Jerry Brown, Mexico

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is criticizing the California governor for rejecting proposed border duties for the National Guard.

The Trump administration said Monday that Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown rejected terms of the guard’s initial deployment to the Mexican border; a state official said nothing was decided.

Trump wants thousands of guard troops to help with immigration enforcement until his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall is built.

The Republican president claimed Tuesday that crime in California will worsen because of Brown’s actions.

Trump tweeted: “Looks like Jerry Brown and California are not looking for safety and security along their very porous Border. He cannot come to terms for the National Guard to patrol and protect the Border. The high crime rate will only get higher. Much wanted Wall in San Diego already started!”

