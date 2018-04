Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A taste of home can make a big difference for animals waiting for adoption.

Foster volunteers open their homes to dogs and cats from the Beaver County Humane Society.

In the case of Oscar, a 4-year-old pit bull terrier mix, it helped him learn to be around other people and animals.

For more information on the animals at the Beaver County Humane Society, click this link.