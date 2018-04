Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (KDKA) — Yale University is giving anyone the opportunity to take its most popular class for free.

It’s called Psychology and the Good Life. About 1,200 Yale students enrolled in the course – a quarter of university’s undergrad students.

In response, Yale officials decided to offer an adapted version of the course online for free.

For more on the course and how to enroll, click this link.