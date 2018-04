PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller had spinal cord surgery early Tuesday morning.

According to Extra, she was treated after complaining about back pain for a couple of weeks.

An MRI determined she had an infection in her spine and immediate surgery was needed to prevent her from being paralyzed.

A week earlier, Miller was hospitalized for a thyroid condition.

Last month, she was released from prison after serving 366 days for bankruptcy fraud.