LOS ANGELES (AP) – Brayden McNabb scored against his former team in the second period, lifting Vegas to a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night that made the Golden Knights the first expansion team in NHL history to sweep its first playoff series.

gettyimages 947981090 Fleury, Golden Knights Sweep Kings With 1 0 Win

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 17: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Vegas Golden Knights stops a shot from Dustin Brown #23 of the Los Angeles Kings during a 1-0 Golden Knights win to sweep the series 4-0 during Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Staples Center on April 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Marc-Andre Fleury turned in another stellar performance, stopping 31 shots as the Knights finished off their fourth one-goal victory of the series. It was his second shutout of the series.

The Knights poured into the net to hug Fleury at the final horn. Vegas fans in the crowd chanted the goalie’s name in celebration.

gettyimages 947973264 Fleury, Golden Knights Sweep Kings With 1 0 Win

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 17: Los Angeles Kings Center Anze Kopitar (11) embraces Vegas Golden Knights Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) at the conclusion of the game during game 4 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings on April 17, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Knights became the second team to win their first four playoff games, joining the 1970 Pittsburgh Penguins.

