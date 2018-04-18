Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Jurors could soon hear Bill Cosby‘s explosive testimony about giving quaaludes to women before sex.

Prosecutors are expected to read a transcript of the 2005 testimony as early as Wednesday.

They’re saving for the very end of their case Cosby’s own words about using the 1970s party drug “the same as a person would say, ‘Have a drink.'”

Cosby’s old admissions about quaaludes have taken on new significance at the comedian’s sexual assault retrial in suburban Philadelphia after a half-dozen women testified that he drugged and violated them.

Cosby gave the deposition as part of a lawsuit chief accuser Andrea Constand filed against him. He settled in 2006 for nearly $3.4 million.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

