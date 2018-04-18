PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has announced that Lance White has been hired as head women’s basketball coach.

In a press release Pitt Director of Athletics Heather Lyke says:

“When I first met Coach White, his genuine personality, energy and excitement about being at Pitt was evident and contagious,” Lyke said. “He has a tremendous pedigree in coaching and has been an instrumental part of several successful women’s basketball programs that have sustained success at the highest levels. I am confident he is more than prepared to build a program that brings great pride to our University. We are thrilled to welcome Lance and his wife, Melanie, and their children to Pittsburgh and the Pitt family.”

White comes to Pitt after spending the past 15 years at Florida State where helped the Seminoles to a 350-145 record.

Since White’s arrival at FSU, 10 players were selected in the WNBA Draft, eight Seminoles earned ACC All-Defensive team honors and 37 earned all-conference awards. He helped the Florida State reach the NCAA Tournament in 13 of the past 14 years, while the team won at least one NCAA Tournament game in its past 15 appearances. For his standout coaching efforts during the 2016-17 season, White was named the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association National Assistant (WBCA) Coach of the Year.

Pitt says White is the ninth head coach in Pitt women’s basketball history and takes over the team which finished at 10-20 overall last year.