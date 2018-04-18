PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are hoping to get some help with an unsolved murder involving a father of two who was killed just blocks from his home.

Investigators are releasing new information about the murder, and the victim’s wife is also speaking out.

It’s been about two and-a-half months since Jennifer Monti of Stowe Township, lost her husband in a shooting.

Robert Monti, 42, was brazenly gunned down in broad daylight in the middle of the afternoon of January 28th.

He was found lying in the street, in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue, and it happened only a couple of blocks from where the Monti’s lived, with their two small children, a three-year old girl, and a ten-year old boy.

The victim’s wife, Jennifer, told KDKA TV news “my ten year old, he was scared to come home for quite some time, he doesn’t deserve this, he shouldn’t have to.”

Investigators are now releasing new information in the case, which we’re hearing about for the first time.

It involves a photo of a dark grey Ford Focus sedan. Detectives want to talk to the owner and driver of the car.

Allegheny County Police Detective Michael Kuma said “an investigation by County Police revealed that Mr. Monti had entered the vehicle prior to being shot. A witness described the vehicle, and cameras caught the car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.”

Jennifer Monti describes her husband as devoted father. She says she and their children are still trying to cope with the reality of what happened on that that cold Sunday afternoon.

“It’s numbing at first, it’s hard to even take that and comprehend it for what it is; he was a good person, and I couldn’t have been prepared for that in anyway.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers, at 412-255-8477.

There is a reward, and you can remain anonymous.