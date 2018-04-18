Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Target is bringing back their popular car seat trade-in event.

In honor of earth month, Target says the car seat trade-in will take place April 22 through May 5.

You can bring in an unwated car seat to your local Target store and receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, a booster seat, car seat base, travel system or stroller. Target says you can also use it online.

Here’s what you need to know about the Target car seat trade-in event.

• April 22 through May 5, bring any unwanted car seats to your local Target store and receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system or stroller from our stores or full online assortment.

• When you get to the store, bring your used car seat to the drop-off box located near Guest Services, and the team member there will give you your coupon. Guests can get one coupon per seat dropped off, and the coupon is eligible through May 19, 2018.

• We’ll get the old car seats to our partners at Waste Management, who will recycle the parts to create new things like grocery carts, plastic buckets and construction materials.

For more information on the event, click here.