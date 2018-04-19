Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2018 Pittsburgh Steelers regular season schedule has been released.

The Steelers will kick off the season on September 9th at the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers travel to Baltimore in Week 4, and then face the Ravens week 9 at Heinz Field.

The Browns come to Pittsburgh week 8.

The Steelers travel to Cincinnati week 6.

Pittsburgh has 5 prime-time games.

The Steelers will have their bye on week 7.

Other notable matchups:

The Steelers will travel to Tampa Bay week 3 on Monday Night Football.

The Steelers take on the Carolina Panthers at home week 10 on Thursday Night Football.

The big rematch between the Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars will take place at Jacksonville on Sunday Night Football in week 11.

The New England Patriots come to battle the Steelers on Dec. 16 at 4:25 p.m.

The Steelers will finish the regular season week 16 against the Bengals.