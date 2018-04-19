Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Millions watched as Adam Richman ate his way around the world on “Man v. Food.” Now he has a new show called “Secret Eats With Adam Richman.”

“Everyone uses the term ‘hidden gem,’ that it’s kind of overused,” Richman said, “so simply put, these are restaurants that are hidden or menu dishes that are not on the menu.”

It airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. with back-to-back shows — one domestic and one international.

“By me showing the Star Cafe in Hong Kong, they joined the lineage of Primanti’s, of DeLuca’s, of Quaker Steak, of, you know, Rondevou Bar-B-Q in Memphis,” Richman said, “and I am honored that people, that my show being in 36 countries now, the people legit want me to show up.”

His biggest thrill is finding places the locals walk right past, including one in Austin, Texas, that’s inside a hostel in an old firehouse.

Richman: “I took a buddy there when I was in town for a charity event, and he was like, ‘Dude, this is the coolest thing ever. Wait, behind the bookcase, there’s a restaurant?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.'”

Rick Dayton: “‘I’m kind of a big deal.'”

Richman: “Not big deal. I kind of know things, and that’s the thing. Everyone deserves that feeling.”

Richman says not every restaurant they approach wants to be on the show because they don’t want everyone to know their secrets.

“I think it’s 50/50,” Richman said. “The best restaurants find a way to pivot. Maybe the location is no longer hidden, but they will add a new off-menu dish.”

With a U.S. version and a second international show every week, there are plenty of places to try without spoiling it for everyone.

“In this day and age, traveling in and of itself is an indulgence,” Richman said. “The people may not make it to Kuala Lampor, so me revealing it is just a way for them to travel just using their couch as a passport.”

Plus, there’s no jetlag.