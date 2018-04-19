LET'S GO PENS: Game 4 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Greensburg Police are searching for a sexual assault suspect.

According to the City of Greensburg Police Department, Naim Ballard is accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles.

naim ballard Greensburg Police Searching For Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Juveniles

(Photo Credit: City of Greensburg Police Department)

Police say Ballard is from the Philadelphia area, but he has been known to frequent homes in the Greensburg area.

Ballard is facing multiple charges, including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, corruption of minors and terroristic threats.

Anyone with information on Ballard’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (724) 834-3800.

