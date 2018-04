Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A teenager was shot in the leg in Homewood on Wednesday night.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was walking along the 7900 block of Susquehanna Street around 8:50 p.m. when he was shot in the leg.

Police say there are no suspects and no arrests at this point.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

